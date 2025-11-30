Spurs Earn Fourth Straight Home Win, Improve to 9-1

Published on November 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (9-1) beat the Oklahoma City Blue (4-6), 110-96, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Jayden Nunn led Austin with a season-high 32 points, shooting 12-of-15 from the field and 6-of-7 from three, while Riley Minix added 20 points and 7 rebounds. Kyle Mangas finished with 16 points and 5 assists, and Stanley Umude recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Austin shot 56.1% from the field in the first half to take a 60-56 lead into halftime, led by 17 points from Nunn. Viktor Lakhin scored 21 first-half points for the Blue. The Spurs created separation in the third quarter, outscoring Oklahoma City 31-18 to build a 91-74 advantage entering the fourth. Austin maintained control in the final frame, pushing its lead to as many as 22 to close out the win.

Brooks Barnhizer led Oklahoma City with 26 points, while Lakhin recorded 25 points and 5 rebounds, and Jazian Gortman finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs travel to Mexico City to face the Capitanes on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. CT at Arena CDMX. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.







