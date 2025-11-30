Maine Celtics Win 6th Straight Game

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - Stefan Todorovic scored a career-high 31 points off the bench as the Maine Celtics rolled past the Westchester Knicks 122-95 on Sunday.

Maine (6-3) has now won six consecutive games and earned their first road sweep of the season. Led by Todorovic, Maine's bench outscored Westchester 54-22. The Celtics dominated the paint 62-40 and racked up 38 points on 21 Knicks turnovers.

Todorovic shot 11-19 from the floor including 5-11 from three to lead all scorers with 31 points. Kendall Brown provided 23 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists and Hayden Gray notched a double-double with 16 points and a career-high 12 assists. Maine shot 52.7% (48-91) from the floor, including 41.7% (15-36) from three. Maine dished out 33 assists on 48 made field goals on Sunday.

Westchester (1-5) was led by a game-high 29 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists by Pacome Dadiet, who was on assignment from the New York Knicks. Nick Jourdain added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jamal Mashburn provided 16 points off the bench. The Knicks shot just 39% (32-82) from the floor and 25.8% (8-31) from distance.

Both teams were shorthanded on Sunday, with Maine suiting nine players and Westchester having just eight available on the roster. Neither team had any of their Two-Way players available. Kendall Brown scored eight of his 14 first half points in the first quarter, including a layup to put Maine in front 20-17 with 3:15 to go. Aaron Scott buried back-to-back three-pointers in the final 1:10 of the first to give Maine a 31-26 advantage over the Knicks.

Maine started the second quarter on a 7-0 run, and a three by Vance Jackson extended Maine's lead up to 12 less than two minutes into the quarter. Pacome Dadiet threw down a dunk in the open floor as Westchester answered with an 8-2 run to pull within six of Maine with 8:09 left in the first half. Makai Mitchell scored two plus the foul to put Maine ahead 47-34 with 6:11 remaining in the quarter. With 1:44 to go, Hayden Gray blew past the Knicks defense to score at the cup and give Maine a 59-46 advantage. Gray scored 13 points off the bench for Maine in the first half. A steal and dunk by Hason Ward on the next possession extended Maine's lead up to 15. Maine shot 60% (15-25) in the second quarter and led Westchester 65-52 at halftime. The Celtics scored 22 points off turnovers and outscored Westchester 36-14 in the paint.

Brown picked up where he left off to start the second half and a dunk by the veteran guard put Maine up 17 just 90 seconds into the third quarter. With 7:17 left in the quarter, Nick Jourdain found Dadiet in transition to cut the Celtics lead down to single digits, 71-62. Dadiet scored 12 points in the quarter. Stefan Todorovic erupted for 14 points in the third quarter and after a made triple by Todorovic, Kameron Warrens connected from distance to give Maine a 86-66 lead over the Knicks with 3:39 left in the quarter. Todorovic knocked down another three with 22 seconds left as Maine led Westchester 96-76 through three quarters.

Todorovic continued his hot shooting and drained another three early in the fourth to put the Celtics up 102-80 with 8:59 remaining in the game. With 3:20 left, Mitchell muscled away a pair of Knicks defenders to score on the put back and give Maine a 114-93 lead. Todorovic connected on back-to-back threes in the final moments as the Celtics never trailed in the second half and earned their first road series sweep of the season to improve to 6-3.

The NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament continues when Maine returns to the Portland Expo on December 6 and 7 against the College Park Skyhawks.







