Boom Storms Back to Defeat Herd, 111-109
Published on November 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Noblesville Boom News Release
NOBLESVILLE, IN - The Noblesville Boom (2-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a come-from-behind victory over the Wisconsin Herd (2-7), 111-109, on Sunday afternoon at The Arena at Innovation Mile.
Steven Ashworth recorded a season-high 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, including 5-of-6 from behind the arc, while adding nine assists and five rebounds to lead the way for the Boom. RJ Felton finished with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists. Gabe McGlothan earned his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Herd were paced by Johnny Davis, who tallied 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists after shooting 10-of-16 from the field. Dennis Smith Jr. followed with 17 points, while Pete Nance notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Former Indiana Pacer Victor Oladipo added 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in his return.
After a back-and-forth first half that saw 15 lead changes, the Herd edged out an eight-point lead after ending the second quarter with a 13-5 run. Herd guard Johnny Davis poured in 15 of his 23 points through the first two quarters to lead all scorers at halftime. The Boom remained in striking distance after forcing 11 turnovers, which resulted in 11 points.
In the third quarter, the Herd continued to pull away, extending their lead to 14 points with 5:45 remaining in the frame before finishing the period with an 87-74 advantage. Trailing by 15 early in the fourth quarter, the Boom chipped away behind Steven Ashworth's big performance, as he scored 13 of his 27 points in the final period to lead the comeback. Down 74-89, the Boom used a 35-20 run to even the score with 1:02 remaining in regulation. On the next possession, the Boom got a big defensive stop that led to a breakaway dunk by RJ Felton, giving Noblesville its first lead since midway through the second quarter and sealing the game for the Boom.
NEXT UP
The Boom will hit the road for a two-game series against the Cleveland Charge, beginning on Wednesday at Cleveland Public Hall, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage will be available on ESPN+.
Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.
