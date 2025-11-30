Herd Battles to the Wire in 111-109 Loss against the Boom

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, came up just short in a thrilling contest against Noblesville, dropping 111-109 after a fourth-quarter comeback by the Boom.

Johnny Davis led the Herd with 23 points, while Dennis Smith Jr. followed with 17 points off the bench. Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Pete Nance posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Noblesville Boom were Steven Ashworth with 27 points and RJ Felton with 19 points.

The first quarter featured 11 lead changes and four ties as both teams traded blows. After Indiana scored the first basket, Victor Oladipo answered with a deep three to give Wisconsin its first lead. John Butler Jr. attacked the rim for a bucket, and Pete Nance added a tip-in to keep the Herd close. Noblesville briefly surged ahead with a three-pointer, but Dennis Smith Jr. caught fire late, scoring 12 points in the quarter, including a buzzer-beating three from near midcourt. Wisconsin led 32-28 after a high-paced first period.

The Herd opened the second quarter with a quick bucket from Kira Lewis Jr., but Noblesville responded with a triple to cut the gap. Wisconsin regained control with back-to-back baskets from Johnny Davis. Pete Nance followed with an alley-oop from Mark Sears to push the lead. Despite a late Noblesville three, Wisconsin closed strong heading into halftime up 58-50. Johnny Davis paced the Herd with 15 points in the first half.

Wisconsin came out aggressively in the third quarter with a Johnny Davis reverse layup and a three from the wing to stretch the lead to eight. Oladipo added a cutting layup, and Butler Jr. converted a free throw after drawing contact inside. The Herd's defense forced multiple turnovers, leading to transition buckets, including a Davis three-pointer off a steal and a Butler Jr. dunk assisted by Nance. Wisconsin built its lead to 14 points before closing the quarter ahead 87-74.

The Herd pushed the lead to 15 early in the fourth after a Lacey James free throw, but Noblesville stormed back to make it a nine-point deficit midway through the quarter. Wisconsin held a near double-digit lead until Noblesville completed an 11-3 comeback to tie the game 107-107 with under two minutes left. Pete Nance answered to keep the Herd ahead, but a layup and a transition finish gave Noblesville the lead 111-109. Wisconsin had a final chance, but Pete Nance's driving layup missed at the buzzer, sealing the heartbreaking loss.

The Herd will face the Motor City Cruise next Wednesday, Dec. 3, with tip-off set for 10:00 a.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32 and NBAGLeague.com.







