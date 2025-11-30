Santa Cruz Warriors Suffer 133-103 Loss to Salt Lake City Stars

SANTA CRUZ, CA - LJ Cryer's career-high 29-point performance was overshadowed as the Santa Cruz Warriors (0-9) were defeated 133-103 by the Salt Lake City Stars (7-1) on Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Guard LJ Cryer continued his offensive hot streak with a career-high 29 points tonight, scoring 25-plus points in three-straight games. Guard Michael O'Connell, in his first start of the season, recorded 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while guard Taevion Kinsey matched O'Connell's scoring output with 18 points of his own. Center Marques Bolden recorded 10 points and six rebounds, and forward Ja'Vier Francis grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, additionally contributing six points and three steals. In his debut game for the Sea Dubs, forward Riley Grigsby came off the bench to contribute 10 points and four rebounds.

Center Mo Bamba led the Stars with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double, while two-way guard Elijah Harkless followed closely behind with 19 points and five assists. Two-way guard John Tonje finished the game with 16 points, and forward Cameron McGriff shot 5-of-8 from deep to notch 15 points off the bench. Guard Sean East II scored 14 points and collected six assists for the Stars. Forward Cody Williams, on assignment from the Utah Jazz, finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

A rim-rattling one-handed slam from Kinsey to score the Warriors' first points of the contest kept the Sea Dubs' faithful on their feet. Seven unanswered points from Cryer and 30% field goal shooting by the Stars to open the game saw the Warriors claim a 25-16 lead with just under three minutes remaining in the opening frame. The Warriors shot 6-of-10 from behind the arc in the first quarter, with six different players connecting on a shot from deep, to stay out ahead 33-22 heading into the second period. Salt Lake City found their offensive rhythm in the second quarter, initiating a five-minute 22-5 run to claim a 44-38 lead. Cryer shot 4-of-5 on three-pointers to score a game-high 14 points in the frame to keep the Warriors in striking distance, trailing the Stars 62-56 heading into halftime.

Eleven combined points from Hendricks and Bamba through the first six minutes of the quarter kept the visiting side out in front by eight points. Nine offensive rebounds by the Warriors, five of which were secured by Francis, saw the home side outscore their opponent by 11 on second-chance points in the third period. Salt Lake City ended the period on a 9-3 swing to take a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter, ahead 95-79. The Sea Dubs were outscored by 18 points from behind the arc across the final 12 minutes of the game, as the visiting team led by as much as 34 points. Kinsey shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor in the final frame to record a game-high 11 points; however, the Stars' collective team effort kept Santa Cruz at bay, with five players recording five-plus points. The Stars went on to claim a 133-103 victory over the Sea Dubs.

The Sea Dubs will travel to Arizona for a pair of games against the Valley Suns on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3. Tip-off for both road games against the Suns is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT. The Warriors' next home game at Kaiser Permanente Arena will be on Sunday, December 7, as they host the Suns for a third-straight matchup.







