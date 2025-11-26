Golden State Warriors Assign Jonathan Kuminga, De'Anthony Melton & Gui Santos to Santa Cruz

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Jonathan Kuminga, guard De'Anthony Melton, and forward Gui Santos to the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today.

Kuminga, who has missed the last six games due to bilateral knee patellar tendonitis, is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 27.7 minutes over 13 games (12 starts) with Golden State this season. Kuminga has two seasons of NBA G League experience with the G League Ignite (2020-21) and Santa Cruz Warriors (2021-22), posting career averages of 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 steals in 32.5 minutes per game across 20 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (all starts).

Melton, who has yet to appear in a game with Golden State this season due to left ACL surgery, averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 20.2 minutes in six games (two starts) with the Warriors last season. He was previously assigned to Santa Cruz on October 29.

Santos has appeared in 14 games (one start) with Golden State this season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game. Across his three-year NBA G League career, Santos has appeared in 81 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (53 starts) for Santa Cruz, posting averages of 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 27.3 minutes per game.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Salt Lake City Stars at Kaiser Permanente Arena for a back-to-back set on Friday, November 28, and Saturday, November 29. Tip-off for both games against the Stars is slated for 7 p.m. PT.

