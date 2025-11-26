Birmingham Squadron Acquire Giddy Potts Via Available Player Pool

Published on November 26, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has acquired Giddy Potts via the available player pool.

Potts, a 6-2 guard, earned a spot on Birmingham's 2025-26 training camp roster after impressing at the Squadron's local player tryout in September but was later waived before opening night. He most recently played professionally in Italy after spending four seasons at Middle Tennessee State from 2014-18. The Athens, Ala. native started 116 games for the Blue Raiders, the most in program history. Potts' 1,645 career points rank second-most in Middle Tennessee history, while his 286 career three-pointers are the most all-time.

In a corresponding move, the Squadron waived guard James Reese V.

The Birmingham Squadron return home on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. to face the Memphis Hustle. The STEM Fest game can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

