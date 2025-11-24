Birmingham Falls to Mexico City on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Capitanes, 120-97, in the first of two games in Mexico City on Sunday afternoon.

Coming off a win in Osceola last Sunday, Birmingham (2-4) started a perfect 5-5 from three and led 17-13 halfway through the first quarter. However, the hosts, Mexico City (3-3), closed out the opening period on a 15-2 run to take a 28-19 advantage. The Capitanes then carried their momentum into the second quarter and led 60-39 at the half.

The Squadron cut the deficit to 13 with 5:08 to go in the third period but ultimately could not keep the comeback bid going. Mexico City's 13 second-half threes put the contest out of reach and propelled the home side to a 120-97 victory.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Birmingham with 18 points, four rebounds, and two steals on 8-of-17 shooting from the field. He also led the Squadron in last season's contest against the Capitanes, scoring a career-high 31 points.

The Squadron will face Mexico City in a rematch tomorrow, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. CT. Birmingham's last game in November can be seen on My68 and on NBAGLeague.com.

