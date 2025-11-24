Spurs Rally in Fourth to Defeat Vipers, Improve to 6-1

Published on November 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (6-1) rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-3), 130-123, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Austin had six players score in double figures, led by Kyle Mangas 34 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Stanley Umude added 18 points, Jayden Nunn scored 16, and Harrison Ingram posted 17 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists, with Riley Minix adding 14 and Trey McGowens 11.

Austin trailed 61-54 at halftime as Isaiah Crawford and JD Davison combined for 24 first-half points to pace Rio Grande Valley. The Vipers stayed ahead in the third quarter behind Jae'Sean Tate's 12 points to take a 98-89 advantage into the final frame. The Spurs responded in the fourth behind Mangas' 15 points, shooting 66.7% from the field in a 41-point quarter to complete the comeback.

Davidson led the Vipers with 25 points, Daishen Nix added 24 points, and Tate finished 20 points for Rio Grande Valley.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs host the Vipers again tomorrow with tipoff at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be available to watch on FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest.







NBA G League Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.