Spurs Rally in Fourth to Defeat Vipers, Improve to 6-1
Published on November 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (6-1) rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-3), 130-123, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Austin had six players score in double figures, led by Kyle Mangas 34 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Stanley Umude added 18 points, Jayden Nunn scored 16, and Harrison Ingram posted 17 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists, with Riley Minix adding 14 and Trey McGowens 11.
Austin trailed 61-54 at halftime as Isaiah Crawford and JD Davison combined for 24 first-half points to pace Rio Grande Valley. The Vipers stayed ahead in the third quarter behind Jae'Sean Tate's 12 points to take a 98-89 advantage into the final frame. The Spurs responded in the fourth behind Mangas' 15 points, shooting 66.7% from the field in a 41-point quarter to complete the comeback.
Davidson led the Vipers with 25 points, Daishen Nix added 24 points, and Tate finished 20 points for Rio Grande Valley.
NEXT UP:
The Spurs host the Vipers again tomorrow with tipoff at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be available to watch on FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest.
NBA G League Stories from November 23, 2025
- Birmingham Falls to Mexico City on Sunday - Birmingham Squadron
- Spurs Rally in Fourth to Defeat Vipers, Improve to 6-1 - Austin Spurs
- Strong Fourth Quarter Performance Puts Spurs Past Vipers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Boom Tops Cruise for First-Ever Win - Noblesville Boom
- Maine Celtics Erase 23-Point Deficit to Win 4th Straight - Maine Celtics
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin Spurs Stories
- Spurs Rally in Fourth to Defeat Vipers, Improve to 6-1
- Austin Drops First Game of Season to Osceola, 110-102
- Austin Spurs to Host Season of Giving Game on November 30 as Part of Month-Long Initiatives
- Spurs Improve 5-0 vs. Magic, Mark Best in Franchise History
- Austin Spurs Acquire Trey McGowens