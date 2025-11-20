Spurs Improve 5-0 vs. Magic, Mark Best in Franchise History

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs improved to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday night, defeating the Osceola Magic (4-2), 134-120, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Jayden Nunn finished with a game and season-high 31 points to lead six Spurs in double figures. Harrison Ingram added 22 points, 11 rebounds and a team-high 7 assists, while Kyle Mangas scored 24 points. Micah Potter posted 23 points, and Osayi Osifo shot a perfect 7-of-7 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The first half was tightly contested with Austin taking a 59-56 lead into halftime. Nunn led all scorers with 16 first-half points for the Spurs while Javonte Smart paced Osceola with 10 points. The Spurs surged ahead in the third quarter, shooting 73.7% from the field to outscore the Magic 42-27 and take a 101-83 advantage into the final frame. Austin maintained its lead in the fourth, closing out the win behind a strong shooting performance, finishing 53.8% from three-point range.

Smart led Osceola with 20 points, while Orlando Robinson added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher contributed 19 points, and Noah Penda finished with 14 for the Magic.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs host the Magic again tomorrow with tipoff at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.







