Osceola Magic Fall to Austin Spurs in First Road Match

Published on November 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







CEDAR PARK, TX. - The Osceola Magic (4-2) dropped its first game of a back-to-back 134-120 to the Austin Spurs (5-0) on Wednesday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Four Spurs players finished with 20 or more points, led by Jayden Nunn with 31 off the bench.

Magic guard Javonte Smart led the team with 20 points, the third time he's scored 20 or more points this season. Jalen Crutcher scored a season-high 19 points while hitting five threes and picking up seven assists.

Both teams came out cold shooting the ball overall, with neither side eclipsing 38 percent from the field in the opening frame. After hitting six threes, the Magic took a narrow 28-27 lead into the first break.

However, over the next three quarters, Austin would find their shooting form. The hometown Spurs shot 36-of-57 from the field and 11-of-17 behind the arc while outscoring the Magic 107-92 in the final three quarters.

In his first game with Osceola, Orlando Magic second-round pick Noah Penda tallied 14 points and eight rebounds while on assignment. Two-way player Orlando Robinson picked up his third double-double in as many games with a 15-point, 13-rebound performance.

Up Next:

The Magic will finish their back-to-back matchup against the Austin Spurs on Thursday, November 20 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+.

The team will return to Osceola Heritage Park for two games on Sunday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 16 against the Memphis Hustle. Sunday's game will celebrate Swish's Birthday, and the first 1,000 fans will receive an Orlando Magic Night replica jersey. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Community Corner:

On Wednesday morning, Swish helped volunteers hand out hundreds of frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving essentials to local Osceola County families in need.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic thank AdventHealth and Rothman Orthopaedics for being the presenting partner for Orlando Magic Night on Sunday, November 16!







NBA G League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.