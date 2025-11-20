Rip City Remix Acquire Local Guard Cameron Parker

Published on November 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, have signed Portland native Cameron Parker to the 2025-26 roster. He is the first player in Remix history to have local roots tied to Rip City.

Parker most recently appeared in 30 games last season for the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game. Prior to his G League career, Parker spent time overseas in Cape Verde, where he played with Kriol Star in the NBA-affiliated Basketball Africa League (BAL). He made five appearances and averaged 12.2 points, and 7.2 assists with the club during 2024-25.

The local standout graduated from Jesuit High School, where he earned First-Team All-State honors in Oregon, and was named the Metro League Player of the Year during his senior season.

Parker returned to the Rose City to attend Portland State University as a fifth-year senior in 2022-23. He averaged 18.0 points, 6.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds, and led the Big Sky conference in assists for the third time during his college career. He previously set an NCAA single-game record with 24 assists in 2019 while playing at Sacred Heart.

