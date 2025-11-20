905 Hold off Swarm to Remain Undefeated

Raptors 905 (5-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors defeated the Greensboro Swarm 124-119 Wednesday afternoon, earning their fifth straight victory. Chucky Hepburn exploded for 30 points, eight assists, and two steals in the victory while Terrell Brown Jr. added a team-high 25 points, five rebounds, and six assists for Greensboro.

AJ Lawson continues on his hot streak, adding 27 points, three rebounds, and three steals for the visitors. Greensboro's Keyontae Johnson provided complementary scoring for the Swarm with 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the loss.

The two teams meet again tomorrow evening to close out the Tip-Off Tournament series. Tip-off schedules for 7:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 25 31 31 37 124 HEPBURN 30 MOGBO/RODDY 7 HEPBURN 8

Swarm 35 31 26 27 119 BROWN JR 25 SALAUN 10 BROWN JR 6







NBA G League Stories from November 19, 2025

