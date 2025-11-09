Raptors 905 Sweep Opening Weekend Series over College Park

Published on November 9, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (2-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, earned their second straight victory over the College Park Skyhawks (0-2) 124-92 Sunday afternoon. Tyreke Key led all scorers with a career-high 29 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Javan Johnson contributed a team-high 25 points, four rebounds, and two steals in the College Park loss.

Rookie Julian Reese earned his first career double-double with 12 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. MJ Walker and Basheer Jihaad contributed 14 points apiece off the bench for the visitors.

The 905 close out their homestand, hosting the 905 alum Ron Harper Jr. and the Maine Celtics Wednesday. Tip-off slated for 7:30 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 27 41 24 32 124 KEY 29 REESE 14 HEPBURN 7

Skyhawks 22 31 18 21 92 J. JOHNSON 25 WILLIAMS 7 MURRAY 7







NBA G League Stories from November 9, 2025

