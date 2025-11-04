Raptors 905 Announce Basketball Operations and Coaching Changes

Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Monday that Scott Brown Jr. has been promoted to Assistant General Manager, while Zach Marcus has joined second-year Head Coach Drew Jones' coaching staff.

Brown Jr. joined the organization in 2023 as its Manager of Basketball Operations. The Philadelphia native has nearly a decade of experience in team logistics, event management, and player evaluations. Prior to joining the 905, Brown Jr. served as a Coordinator of Men's Basketball Championships at the NCAA, where he contributed to the planning and orchestration of the annual NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

Brown Jr. earned his Master's degree in Athletic Administration from Temple University after graduating from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania, where he completed his Bachelor's degree in Sports Administration. While at Lock Haven, he also competed as a member of the men's basketball team.

Zach Marcus joins the 905 coaching staff as an Assistant Coach, bringing nearly a decade of experience in basketball strategy, analytics, and player development.

The Boca Raton, Florida, native spent the past 11 seasons at Duke University, where he most recently served as Director of Scouting and Analytics for the men's basketball program under both head coaches Jon Scheyer and Mike Krzyzewski. As a student, Marcus spent two summers (2016 and 2017) as a video intern with the Miami Heat. He graduated cum laude from Duke earning a Bachelor's degree in Public Policy.

Raptors 905 open the 16-game Tip-Off Tournament on Friday, Nov. 7, when they host the College Park Skyhawks at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.







