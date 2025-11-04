Cavaliers Sign Chris Livingston to Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Chris Livingston to a two-way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Livingston, (6-6, 228) appeared in 21 games (one start) last season for the Milwaukee Bucks. He also appeared in 18 games (13 starts) in the NBA G League for the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.00 steals in 29.5 minutes. He recorded his G League season-high 35 points on 10-14 (.714) shooting from the field, nine rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes on January 12 versus the Osceola Magic.

Over his two-year NBA career in Milwaukee, Livingston appeared in 42 games (one start) as well as four career postseason games. He was drafted by the Bucks with the No. 58 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft following one season at Kentucky where he appeared in 34 games (26 starts), averaging 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 22.4 minutes.

A native of Akron, OH, Livingston attended both Buchtel High School, where he was named Gatorade Ohio Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2021 and Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio.

Cleveland's roster now sits at 17 players including three Two-Ways. Livingston will wear #8 for the Cavaliers.







