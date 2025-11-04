Birmingham Squadron Partner with NEEZO Studios

Published on November 4, 2025

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced a partnership with NEEZO Studios, an award-winning creative studio and technology company, to enhance Birmingham's in-arena animation experience.

"We are excited to utilize NEEZO Studios' creative abilities in our front office and in our arena and to continue growing professional basketball in Birmingham," said Birmingham Squadron General Manager Leslie Claybrook. "We are confident this partnership will reflect our commitment to providing a unique and memorable experience for our fans."

With roots in Toronto and a newly established U.S. headquarters in Birmingham, NEEZO Studios becomes the Squadron's first international partner. The new Official Animation Partner of the Birmingham Squadron specializes in real estate software (LiveSite©), renderings, animations, architectural scale models, configurators, augmented and virtual reality, and branding solutions.

With more than two decades of experience, the studio has earned the trust of leading real estate developers, retail and automotive giants, and television production companies worldwide. NEEZO's end-to-end capabilities have positioned itself as a globally respected powerhouse in visual storytelling and proptech innovation. Beyond the real estate sector, its visually stunning work has been featured on major television networks and streaming platforms, including HGTV, Netflix, and Disney+, showcasing expertise in crafting visuals that engage and inspire.

"We're thrilled to see our creative work come to life here in Birmingham alongside the Squadron," said Chloé Maalouf, Marketing Director at NEEZO Studios. "This partnership represents more than just an exciting collaboration; it's a reflection of how innovation and design can elevate the fan experience. As NEEZO continues to expand its presence in the U.S. through our Birmingham headquarters, we're proud to contribute to the city's growing sports and entertainment scene."

In addition to animations, NEEZO Studios becomes the Official Away Jersey Patch Sponsor for the Birmingham Squadron with its logo stitched below each player's number on the front of the jersey. The white away jerseys featuring NEEZO Studios' logo will debut on Sunday, Nov. 9, as the Squadron take on the Austin Spurs in Cedar Park, Texas.

As part of the partnership, Birmingham's home court at Legacy Arena at the BJCC will also feature the NEEZO Studios logo in two locations near halfcourt.

For more information about the Birmingham Squadron, follow the team on social media or visit BirminghamSquadron.com. For more information about NEEZO Studios, please visit NEEZOStudios.com.







