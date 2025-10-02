Squadron and Jr. Pelicans to Host Youth Basketball Combine in Birmingham

Published on October 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron are partnering with the Jr. Pelicans, the youth basketball development program of the team's NBA affiliate, to host a one-day youth basketball combine on Oct. 13 at the YMCA Youth Center in Birmingham.

The Jr. Pelicans x Squadron combine will provide youth participants the opportunity to measure their skills through a series of agility and scoring drills, similar to the NBA and WNBA combines. Throughout the combine, coaches will track times and percentages on each participant's custom stat sheet to take home. Pelicans Youth Basketball, along with Squadron coaches and front office staff, will be in attendance.

The Jr. Pelicans Youth Basketball Development program promotes sportsmanship, encouragement, and the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle. Typically serving youth in schools and summer camps in surrounding New Orleans communities, the program will travel to the YMCA Youth Center in Birmingham (2400 7 th Ave N) on Oct. 13 ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans' preseason game against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 14 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

For more information about the Birmingham Squadron, follow the team on social media or visit BirminghamSquadron.com.







NBA G League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.