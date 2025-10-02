Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will tip off its eighth season at Oshkosh Arena on Tuesday, November 11, with a full slate of giveaways and theme nights where the Herd will showcase at least eight different specialty jerseys worn in-game and auctioned off to benefit local charities.

The Herd opens at home with a Veterans Day game featuring a military appreciation hat giveaway presented by 4imprint. The next week, fans can expect a Herd Schedule magnet giveaway presented by 4imprint on Nov. 19, Native American Heritage Month will be celebrated on Nov. 21 with theme jerseys presented by Aambé Sports and National Homelessness Awareness Month will be highlighted on Nov. 22 with theme jerseys presented by MAVRX Sports Housing.

Tip off the holiday season with an ugly sweater holiday party on Dec. 13, where the first 1,000 youth will receive a youth Herd jersey. Dec. 14 features the Herd's Annual Art Contest presented by BMO with jerseys showcasing local students' artwork. To close out December, find out who the G.O.A.T. is for the Herd with a bobblehead giveaway presented by LaClare Creamery.

Ring in the new year on Jan. 5 with a 2026 Herd player calendar giveaway presented by 4imprint, and don't miss the Bucks takeover night as the Milwaukee Bucks produce a game with special appearances from Bango and their performance teams. National Nothing Day, presented by nothing, will take place on Jan. 16. Experience Star Wars Episode VIII on Jan.17 with a Herd x Star Wars t-shirt giveaway sponsored by Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction. Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 19. Students can catch the Herd's Annual School Day matinee game presented by BMO with a lunchbox giveaway on Jan. 22. To end the longest home stand of the season, get your exclusive collector's edition Herd Root Beer Can presented by Fox River Brewing Company Waterfront Restaurant to celebrate National Beer Can Appreciation Day on Jan. 24.

All four home games in February feature a unique theme, starting with Wisconsin Curd Night presented by 4imprint on Feb. 9, with alternate identity theme jerseys and a pizza cutter giveaway. Celebrate with Pointer presented by SCHEELS at his birthday party on Feb. 10 with his mascot friends. February ends with back-to-back home games on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21. On Friday night, the Herd will partner with Rhyme and change its name to BeHerd to raise awareness about mental health, and on Saturday, the Herd will honor Black History Month by paying tribute to influential black leaders on the jerseys worn during the game.

Tipping off the final month of the regular season, the Mexico City Capitaines are in town for the first time with a back-to-back series on March 6 and 7. Come the first night to experience Hispanic Heritage theme jerseys presented by The Taqueria and get the first half of the El Rebaño Hispanic Heritage bobblehead set presented by Discover Oshkosh, showcasing a La Catrina Sugar Skull. On the second night, get the second half of the El Rebaño Hispanic Heritage bobblehead set presented by Discover Oshkosh, featuring a Dia de los Muertos Sugar Skull. On Mar. 9, the Herd is amplifying its connection with the Bucks by honoring Herd alumnus and current Bucks starter AJ Green with a bobblehead presented by Bandero County Wood Grill & Saloon. March is recognized as Women's History Month, and on Mar. 20 the Herd will change its name to the Wisconsin HER on specialty women's empowerment theme jerseys presented by BMO. For the last theme jersey of the season, the Herd will honor first responders with one-of-a-kind jerseys presented by SERVPRO on Mar. 21. The Herd's regular season home games will conclude on Mar. 23 with Fan Appreciation Night featuring a team poster card giveaway.

Don't miss a single theme night or giveaway with a full season membership, call 920-233-HERD or visit https://wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/full to secure yours today. The full list of giveaways and theme nights for the upcoming season can be found here.

2025-26 Wisconsin Herd Promotional Schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 11 - Opening Night Celebration/Veterans Day

Military Appreciation Hat presented by 4imprint (First 1,000 Fans)

Wednesday, Nov. 19 - Game Night

Schedule Magnet presented by 4imprint (First 1,000 Fans)

Friday, Nov. 21 - Native American Heritage Theme Jersey presented by Aambé Sports

Saturday, Nov. 22 - Homelessness Awareness Theme Jersey presented by MAVRX Sports Housing

Saturday, Dec. 13 - Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

Herd Youth Jersey (First 1,000 Youth)

Sunday, Dec. 14 - Art Theme Jersey presented by BMO

Tuesday, Dec. 16 - G.O.A.T. Night

G.O.A.T. Bobblehead presented by LaClare Creamery (First 1,000 Fans)

Monday, Jan. 5 - Bucks Takeover Night

2026 Herd Calendar presented by 4imprint (First 1,000 Fans)

Friday, Jan. 16 - National Nothing Day presented by nothing

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Star Wars Episode VIII

Herd x Star Wars T-shirt presented by Sadoff Data E-Recycling and Data Destruction (First 1,000 Fans)

Monday, Jan. 19 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Thursday, Jan. 22 - School Day Matinee presented by BMO

Herd Lunch Box presented by BMO (First 3,500 Youth)

Saturday, Jan. 24 - Beer Can Appreciation Night

Herd Root Beer Can presented by Fox River Brewing Company Waterfront Restaurant (First 1,000 Fans)

Monday, Feb. 9 - Wisconsin Curd Theme Jersey presented by 4imprint

Pizza Cutter presented by 4imprint (First 1,000 Fans)

Tuesday, Feb. 10 - Pointer presented by SCHEELS Birthday Party

Friday, Feb. 20 - BeHerd Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Rhyme

Saturday, Feb. 21 - Black History Month Celebration Theme Jersey

Friday, Mar. 6 - Hispanic Heritage Night Theme Jersey presented by The Taqueria

First Half of the El Rebaño Hispanic Heritage bobblehead set presented by Discover Oshkosh (First 1,000 Fans)

La Catrina Sugar Skull Bobblehead

Saturday, Mar. 7 - Hispanic Heritage Night

Second Half of the El Rebaño Hispanic Heritage bobblehead set presented by Discover Oshkosh (First 1,000 Fans)

Dia de los Muertos Sugar Skull Bobblehead

Monday, Mar. 9

AJ Green Bobblehead presented by Bandero County Wood Grill & Saloon (First 1,000 Fans)

Friday, March. 20 - Wisconsin HER Women's Empowerment Theme Jersey presented by BMO

Saturday, Mar. 21 - First Responders Theme Jersey presented by SERVPRO

Monday, Mar. 23 Fan Appreciation Night

Team Poster Card (First 1,000 Fans)







