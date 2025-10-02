Austin Spurs Announce Promotional Schedule for 2025-26 Season

AUSTIN (Oct. 2, 2025) - The Austin Spurs today announced the promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season, presented by SWBC. Each home game will feature a theme night with special events and community initiatives. Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster or at austinspurs.com.

This season will highlight the franchise's 20th anniversary with two alternate identities. Austin Toros Throwback Night will feature uniforms inspired by the team's original jerseys on Nov. 19, Jan. 9 and Jan. 23. The team will also debut a new identity, the Austin Riverdragons, on Jan. 10, honoring the franchise's origins as the Columbus Riverdragons before relocating to Austin in 2005. Pregame festivities that night will include a Renaissance Faire. In addition, players will wear an ATX Night edition uniform on Dec. 31 and March 12, designed by Emily Morgan and inspired by the city's live music scene.

The Spurs open their home schedule on Sunday, Nov. 9. Doors to the H-E-B Center will open at 1 p.m. ahead of the 3 p.m. tipoff for the Austin Spurs Fan Fest, featuring games, face painters, food specials and more. The Sunday Funday promotion on Opening Night will include free kids tickets and a postgame opportunity for fans age 14 and under to shoot free throws on the court. The first 1,000 ticket buyers for Opening Night will also receive a free 20th anniversary jersey.

This season will also mark the Adiós for Los Raros de Austin, the final scheduled year of the Los Raros de Austin identity. Now in its fourth season, the alternate brand will close out with one game featuring custom uniforms and in-arena activations on March 27. That night will also feature the Hoops & Hounds promotion, allowing fans to bring their dogs at no additional cost.

All theme night jerseys will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

Impact nights remain a key part of the schedule, beginning with Hoops for Troops on Nov. 9. Additional recognition nights include AAPI (Nov. 24), Hispanic Heritage (Jan. 2), Black Heritage (Jan. 29), Pride (March 12), Teacher Appreciation (March 15) and Mental Health Awareness (March 25). Youth-focused events include Youth Sports Night on March 1 and the College and Career Readiness/Schoolhouse Jam games, scheduled for Feb. 4 at Frost Bank Center and Feb. 26 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The season will conclude with Cedar Park Night on March 28.

The full promotional schedule is available below, with more details to be announced throughout the season.

DATE OPPONENT THEME

Nov. 9 Birmingham 20thÃÂ Anniversary Kickoff

Nov. 19 Osceola Toros Throwback

Nov. 20 Osceola Winning Weekday

Nov. 23 Rio Grande Valley DC Superhero Night

Nov. 24 Rio Grande Valley Winning Weekday

Nov. 28 Oklahoma City Wicked Hoops

Nov. 30 Oklahoma City Season of Giving

Dec. 27 Mexico City Harry Potter Night

Dec. 31 Santa Cruz ATX Night

Jan. 2 Santa Cruz Fiesta Night

Jan. 9 South Bay Toros Throwback

Jan. 10 South Bay Renaissance Faire: Riverdragons

Jan. 22 Capital City Winning Weekday

Jan. 23 Capital City Toros Throwback

Jan. 29 Stockton Winning Weekday

Feb. 4 Texas School Day Game: San Antonio

Feb. 22 Memphis Star Wars Night

Feb. 26 Motor City School Day: Cedar Park

Mar. 25 Memphis Express Baseball Night

Mar. 25 Texas ATX Night

Mar. 25 Stockton Princess Night

Mar. 25 Rip City Winning Weekday

Mar. 25 Rip City Adios Raros

Mar. 25 Mexico City Loteria Night

SPECIAL TICKET OFFERS AND PRICING

Fans looking to lock in their seats for the upcoming season and save can do so by purchasing a ticket membership. Membership package options include a 23-game full season plan, featuring every home game at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The 12-game Half Season package will include majority weekend games with guaranteed Opening Night. Also available is the Passport which provides fans with the ultimate flexibility to pick and choose your games throughout the season with no processing or service fees. Benefits of a ticket membership include guaranteed tickets at discounted pricing, flexibility with monthly payment plans, exclusive discounts on merchandise and more. To learn more about membership options, visit https://austin.gleague.nba.com/ticket-memberships.

Group tickets are available now at https://austin.gleague.nba.com/group-tickets, and groups of 10 or more can receive up to 35% off select games and access to special on-court fan experiences.

Individual suite rentals are available for purchase at https://austin.gleague.nba.com/suites-box-seats starting at $1,500 with your choice of exclusive fan experiences to complete your suite night.







