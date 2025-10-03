Stockton Kings Announce Fan Fest and Opening Weekend Activations

Today, the Stockton Kings, defending 2024-25 NBA G League champions and G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced 2025 NBA G League Fan Fest presented by Wilson and preseason matchup, as well as details for their highly anticipated Opening Weekend at Adventist Health Arena.

Fan Fest and Preseason Game - Saturday, November 1

Fans are invited to Adventist Health Arena on Saturday, November 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the 2025 NBA G League Fan Fest presented by Wilson. The free event, open to all ages, will feature an exclusive preseason matchup between the Stockton Kings and Salt Lake City Stars, tipping off at 12 p.m.

Other exciting activities include:

Face painting and airbrush tattoos

360° photo booth and content creation station

Kaiser Permanente Thrive Zone interactive space

Autograph signing session with players

Complimentary tickets are available at StocktonKings.com/FanFest.

Following the event, a free youth basketball clinic for ages 6 to 14 will run from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. Participants can register at StocktonKings.com/YouthClinic.

Opening Weekend - November 8 and 9

The Kings will tip off their season with back-to-back home games against the San Diego Clippers on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Opening Night will feature a historic celebration as the Kings unveil their 2024-25 NBA G League championship and Western Conference championship banners, marking the franchise's first-ever titles. To commemorate the occasion, all fans in attendance will receive an NBA G League championship banner presented by Kaiser Permanente, have the opportunity to take photos with the official championship trophies, and enjoy a postgame autograph session with select Stockton Kings players.

For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.







