Vipers Acquire 2026 First-Round Draft Pick

Published on October 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced today that the team has acquired a 2026 NBA G League Draft first-round pick from the Noblesville Boom. In exchange, RGV has agreed to trade the returning players right to Ray Spalding to the Boom. This trade is not subject to a physical.

Spalding (6-10, 215) spent four seasons with the Vipers, the last being from 2023-24. During the 2022-23 campaign he averaged 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and blocks in 28 games played.

He played in two games for the Vipers during the 2020-21 NBA G League Bubble season before getting called up to the Houston Rockets for two games.

During the 2019-20 season Spalding spent time in the G League between the Greensboro Swarm and the Vipers. With the Swarm he appeared in 16 games averaging 12.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks. With RGV he played in 20 games and averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks.

For the 2018-19 campaign Spalding saw playing time with the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 3.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 10.5 minutes in 14 games for both teams. The Kentucky native made his debut in the G League in 2018 with the Texas Legends where averaged 15.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.5 blocks in 29 games, 26 of which he started.

In 2018 Spalding was selected in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia Sixers as the 26th pick in the second round.

Spalding played at the collegiate level for three years (2015-2018) with the Louisville Cardinals. He finished his collegiate career averaging 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 1.1 blocks, 21.7 minutes in 100 games.

