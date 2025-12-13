Abogidi Catapults Vipers to Buzzer Beater Comeback Victory

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (6-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, were led by Efe Abogidi to a 120-119 buzzer beater victory over the Oklahoma City Blue (4-10) on Friday night at Paycom Center

Oklahoma City set the pace for the game from the start as the team jumped out with a 6-0 run. The team kept the momentum going throughout the quarter which resulted in a 34-27 advantage at the end of the first. In the following quarter, the Blue picked up a 19-point lead with 5:34 remaining in the half and a score of 56-37. However, the Vipers began a 19-4 run which cut the team's deficit down to four points and set the game to 60-56 at the break.

Teddy Allen and Daishen Nix had a collective 29 points which accounted for more than half of the Vipers points. Zack Austin and Oklahoma City Thunder two-ways Brooks Barnhizer and Chris Youngblood totaled 42 out of the team's 60 points. The third quarter was total domination for the Blue as the team broke away with a 16-point lead at the end of the third quarter, but things quickly changed in the fourth quarter.

The Vipers made several small runs in the fourth quarter which eventually resulted in a two-point deficit (118-116) for the team with 1:08 to go in the game. Barnhizer then hit one of two free throws to give his team a three-point advantage with 47 seconds on the clock. Nix then also hit one of two free throws which decreased Vipers disadvantage to 119-117 with six seconds remaining. It was then that things changed for the Vipers. With four seconds to go, both teams had to battle it out in a jump ball. Abogidi won the jump ball contest and tipped it out to Allen who later passed the ball back to Abogidi. Abogidi then went up for the three-point shot and hit it right at the buzzer to catapult his team to a 120-119 victory over the Blue.

Allen led all scorers with a career-high 42 points. Nix finished the night with a double-double consisting of 24 points and 11 rebounds. Abogidi contributed 22 points.

Barnhizer also secured a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Austin and Youngblood both finished with 23 points each.

Up next on the Vipers schedule is a trip to Birmingham to face off against the Squadron on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CST at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.







