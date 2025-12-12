College Park Skyhawks Recognized by the City of College Park with Business Community Partnership Award

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - On Thursday evening, the College Park Skyhawks were honored by the City of College Park with the 2025 Business Community Partnership Recognition Award, recognizing the Skyhawks for "playing a vital role in strengthening local economic development, enhancing visibility for College Park on a national stage, and inspiring youth and families through sports, leadership, and service."

Janice Koon, Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations, received the award at The City of College Park's annual BIDA Christmas Awards Dinner (Business and Industrial Development Authority).

"This is an extreme honor for our organization, and we are humbled to receive this award from the City of College Park," said Janice Koon, Senior Vice President of G League and 2K League Operations with the Atlanta Hawks. "We value being a part of this city, and to be able to bridge together sports, community and business is something we don't take for granted. This is a reflection of the incredible efforts of our business and basketball staff, our partners, our home at Gateway Center Arena, and the countless community groups we work with on the Southside to make the Skyhawks a true reflection of College Park ."

Partially owned by College Park native and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Tauheed "2 Chainz" Epps, the Skyhawks have been a staple of the College Park community since its first season in 2019, after moving from Erie, Pennsylvania, to College Park, Georgia, where they've played at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park for six seasons (did not play the 2020-21 season due to Covid).

As an active participant in the College Park community, in 2023 the Skyhawks piloted 'Colli's Classroom' School Adoption Program at West Clayton Elementary, located a short 10-minute drive away from the arena, with the goal to impact the school's 480 students and 80 staff members throughout the academic year.

Since the program's first year, Colli's Classroom has impacted 180 teachers, 3,950 students through basketball and dance clinics, and 4,990 students through education-related initiatives.

During the 2024-25 school year, the program included events such as supply drops, multiple PE takeovers and reading days for all grades, a mentorship clinic for fourth and fifth grade boys that involved the entire basketball operations staff, and a career expo.

Since the inaugural 2019 season, Skyhawks home games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park have offered residents and newcomers the chance to experience local flare, showcased through on court entertainment, food and beverage, concourse activations, or through a number of entitlement night games every season.

New to last season and continuing for the 2025-26 season, residents of College Park also receive special ticket offers at Skyhawks home games during 'Residents Night' Wednesdays, where residents of College Park receive complimentary tickets when they show their ID.

On the court, the Skyhawks have afforded College Park locals easy access to high-level professional basketball, which has been the home to several Atlanta Hawks players who honed and continue to hone their skills in the NBA G League, including Jalen Johnson, Keaton Wallace, Mouhamed Gueye, and rookie Asa Newell.

With 19 home games left this season, fans can stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks at CPSkyhawks.com. Those interested in attending home games or learning more about Skyhawks Memberships can email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.







