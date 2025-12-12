Charge Recognize Everyday Heroes with First Responders Night on Saturday

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Charge invite fans to honor local heroes during First Responders Night presented by Physicians Ambulance when the Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat) visit Public Hall on Saturday, December 13, at 7:00 p.m. The night will pay tribute to the efforts of the EMS, nurses, police, and fire squads that provide critical assistance to those in need in the Cleveland area.

First Responders Night  presented  by Physicians Ambulance  recognizes the sacrifice and service of those who are first to answer the call on public safety matters.  To connect  their audience  with real-life aspects of these officers in action,  attendees of the game  are invited to  talk with Recruitment and Community Relations  officers with the Cleveland Police Department in the atrium prior to tipoff.  

In the spirit of holiday giving,  the first 1,500 guests in the building will receive  a hooded  jersey  courtesy of  Seatgeek. The wine-colored jersey is the first wearable giveaway featuring  the Charge's  new branding. 

On Saturday night, the crowd  will  be treated to the  National Anthem sung by  the Charge's own  David Kammerman, current  public address announcer, who served as  a patrolman  for the Berea Police Department  for 24 years.  Kammerman  was  instrumental in the creation of the  "Safe Passages"  program  in Berea and Olmsted Township, which  assists  in rehabilitation  efforts for community members facing addiction.  The night's game ball delivery will be  Cleveland Police Officer  Sergeant  Dina Gulley,  who fans will recognize from her service at many Cleveland Cavaliers and Charge games. 

The night's 50/50 raffle, available in person and  online,  will  benefit  Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church.   The  Charge  will also host  special  guests  from  Physicians Ambulance.  Physicians Ambulance team member and paramedic Jason Griffiths will be recognized for  his exemplary professionalism and  nearly 15  years of service  as a paramedic. 

