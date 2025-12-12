Stockton Kings to Host Annual Kings Collide Game at Golden 1 Center on January 3

Published on December 12, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Today, the Stockton Kings announce their annual Kings Collide, presented by Ticketmaster, at Golden 1 Center will take place on Saturday, January 3 against the Wisconsin Herd. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The first 1,500 guests will receive an exclusive Dunkson and Slamson-theme scarf, and fans can take a photo with the Stockton Kings NBA G League 2025 Championship Trophy in the Grand Entrance. Throughout the game, the Kings Dancers will provide in-arena entertainment, and GymStars Gymnastics and Dance will deliver a special halftime performance. A Kid Zone featuring game day activities including coloring sheets and crowns will be available on the concourse and select Stockton Kings merchandise will be available for purchase at the Grand Entrance. Following the game, select Stockton Kings players will participate in a postgame autograph session.

In celebration of Kings Collide, the Sacramento Kings and Stockton Kings have launched a special combo ticket offer to experience both teams at Golden 1 Center. Fans can secure tickets to the December 23 Sacramento Kings game against the Detroit Pistons (Peanuts Night) and the January 3 Stockton Kings game versus the Wisconsin Herd (Kings Collide) for just $36. This exclusive offer is available now for the first 300 purchasers. Additionally, two lucky purchasers will be randomly selected to receive an upgrade to courtside seats for the Kings Collide game.

The combo tickets offer can be purchased while supplies last.

For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.







NBA G League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.