Santa Cruz Warriors and Kaiser Permanente Announce Revamped Swishes for Dishes Initiative

Published on December 12, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente, announced today a substantial increase in their commitment to combating food insecurity in Santa Cruz County through the Swishes for Dishes program, a key initiative within their partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County.

The Warriors and Kaiser Permanente have committed to donating 15 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County for every point scored by the Santa Cruz Warriors throughout the 2025-26 NBA G League season, a 50% increase from the initial pledge of 10 meals per point. This increase is projected to generate an additional 25,000 meals for the community.

"Kaiser Permanente has a mission to improve health in the communities we serve, and access to nutritious food is an essential part of health," said Eric Henry, FACHE, Senior Vice President and Area Manager for the Kaiser Permanente Greater San Jose service area. "We recognize that many families in our community are struggling to make ends meet, especially this time of year, which is why Kaiser Permanente partners with community organizations like The Santa Cruz Warriors so we can make the holidays a bit brighter for those in need."

"The partnership between the Santa Cruz Warriors and Kaiser Permanente in the Swishes for Dishes program is one of a kind," said Erica Padilla-Chavez, Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County Chief Executive Officer. "Through the years, this program has contributed over two hundred thousand meals for our local neighbors facing food insecurity. Thank you for your continued support and for upping your contribution to 15 meals per point."

Chris Murphy, Santa Cruz Warriors Team President and Second Harvest Food Bank Holiday Food and Fund Drive Co-Captain, added, "We are proud to announce this enhancement of the Swishes for Dishes program with Kaiser Permanente. This increased commitment, which projects to add 25,000 meals to our donation to Second Harvest, will have a tremendous impact in combating food insecurity within Santa Cruz County."

