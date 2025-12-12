Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr.

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. from the available player pool, it was announced today. In a related move, the Warriors waived guard Michael O'Connell.

Cambridge Jr., a 6'4" rookie guard, has tallied two points, 11 rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes across four appearances for the San Diego Clippers this season. The 26-year-old had a five-year collegiate career at Brown University (2017-19), the University of Nevada (2020-22), and Arizona State University (2022-23), with career averages of 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game across 147 games (145 starts).

O'Connell appeared in 12 games (four starts) for Santa Cruz this season, averaging 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals in 28.1 minutes per game. The guard had a five-year collegiate career at Stanford (2020-23) and North Carolina State (2023-25), with career averages of 6.2 points, 3.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 26.6 minutes per game across 161 games (129 starts).

Cambridge Jr. will wear #41 for the Warriors and will be active for the team's next contest against the San Diego Clippers on Saturday, December 13.

