Santa Cruz Warriors Split Road Series against Valley, Losing 124-119 in Overtime to the Suns

Published on December 4, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

TEMPE, AZ - The Sea Dubs saw three players finish with 20-plus points as the Santa Cruz Warriors (1-10) fell 124-119 in overtime to the Valley Suns (1-8) on Wednesday night at Mullet Arena.

Two-way guard LJ Cryer led the Warriors with 27 points and six assists. Forward Jack Clark set new career-highs tonight in points, rebounds, and assists, finishing the game with 24 points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists. Center Marques Bolden supported the Sea Dubs with 22 points and nine rebounds, while guard Taevion Kinsey collected 14 points and five rebounds. In his debut game for the Warriors, guard Issac McBride came off the bench to contribute 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Center Khaman Maluach, on assignment from the Phoenix Suns, finished the game with 27 points and 15 rebounds, while fellow Phoenix assignment player, forward Rasheer Fleming, matched Maluach's effort with 27 points and 13 rebounds of his own. Guard Damion Baugh followed closely behind with 26 points, eight assists, and four steals. Two-way guard Koby Brea and forward CJ Huntley combined to contribute 26 points, scoring 14 points and 12 points, respectively.

The Suns controlled the pace of play to start the game, pulling ahead by five points just over four minutes into the first quarter; however, four three-pointers from Clark in the first 10 minutes of the contest saw the Warriors claim a 25-22 lead. A pull-up jumper at the free throw line from Cryer with less than a second left on the clock allowed Santa Cruz to retain a three-point margin heading into the second quarter, ahead 29-26. The Sea Dubs forced five Valley turnovers through the first six minutes of the second quarter to open the frame on a surgical 17-5 run, expanding their advantage to 15 points. Fueled by 13 offensive rebounds, the most in a half by the Warriors this season, Santa Cruz not only generated 10 second-chance points but also tallied 19 more shot attempts than the Suns through two quarters. Thanks to a balanced offensive attack from Clark, Cryer, and Bolden, who each scored double-digits through the first 24 minutes of action, the Warriors led 58-47 heading into halftime.

The Suns flared out of the halftime break on a 7-2 run to cut their deficit to two possessions. However, Santa Cruz made quick work to smother the home side's offensive flame with a dominant 12-4 swing of their own, leading 73-58 at the 7:02 mark of the third quarter. Led by stern defense and stellar three-point shooting, which saw Santa Cruz go 7-of-14 from behind the arc compared to Valley's 1-of-10 long-range shooting in the frame, the Warriors entered the fourth quarter out in front, leading 93-70. The Suns' offense came to life in the fourth quarter, connecting on eight of their first nine shot attempts in the frame to make it a seven-point contest with 7:17 left in the game. Maluach and Baugh led Valley's late-game surge with a combined 33 points in the fourth quarter as the home side cut their deficit to four points with 35 seconds remaining on the clock. Three of Baugh's 15 fourth-quarter points came from a 33-foot three-pointer with less than two seconds left on the clock, sending the game into overtime tied 115-115. Four unanswered points by the Suns to start the overtime period got the home side one possession away from the target score of 122. However, 0-of-5 three-point shooting to seal the deal for Valley allowed Santa Cruz to close the gap to 121-119, but a corner three-pointer from Fleming secured the Suns' 124-119 victory over the Warriors.

