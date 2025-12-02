Golden State Warriors Waive Jackson Rowe

Published on December 1, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors, have waived forward Jackson Rowe, the team announced today.

Rowe originally signed a two-way contract with the Warriors on January 28, 2025, and tallied averages of 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 8.7 minutes in six games last season.

In five games with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, Rowe averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks in 32.0 minutes.







