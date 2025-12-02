Golden State Warriors Sign Guard LJ Cryer to Two-Way Contract

Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors, have signed guard LJ Cryer to a two-way contract, it was announced today.

Cryer has appeared in seven games for the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 34.1 minutes per game. The 24-year-old rookie has recorded a league-leading 36 three-pointers this season, shooting 41.4% from behind the arc. He originally signed with the Warriors on September 29 before being waived on October 18. The guard appeared in five preseason games for Golden State, averaging 5.0 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game.

Unselected in the 2025 NBA Draft out of the University of Houston, Cryer competed against Warriors guard Will Richard in the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship, when Houston faced the Florida Gators.

Cryer will wear #18 for the Golden State Warriors.







NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.