Golden State Warriors Sign Guard LJ Cryer to Two-Way Contract
Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors News Release
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors, have signed guard LJ Cryer to a two-way contract, it was announced today.
Cryer has appeared in seven games for the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 34.1 minutes per game. The 24-year-old rookie has recorded a league-leading 36 three-pointers this season, shooting 41.4% from behind the arc. He originally signed with the Warriors on September 29 before being waived on October 18. The guard appeared in five preseason games for Golden State, averaging 5.0 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game.
Unselected in the 2025 NBA Draft out of the University of Houston, Cryer competed against Warriors guard Will Richard in the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship, when Houston faced the Florida Gators.
Cryer will wear #18 for the Golden State Warriors.
NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2025
- Rip City Remix Begin 2025-26 Home Schedule with Home Opener on December 2 at Chiles Center - Rip City Remix
- Greensboro Swarm Garners National Coverage, December 7 Game to Air on NBA TV - Greensboro Swarm
- What's Up, Party People: Join Bluey this Friday Night as Record-Breaking Cleveland Charge Come Back Home to Public Hall - Cleveland Charge
- Golden State Warriors Sign Guard LJ Cryer to Two-Way Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Golden State Warriors Sign Guard LJ Cryer to Two-Way Contract
- Golden State Warriors Waive Jackson Rowe
- Santa Cruz Warriors Suffer 133-103 Loss to Salt Lake City Stars
- Santa Cruz Starting Guards Combine for 52 Points in 126-112 Loss to Salt Lake City Stars
- Santa Cruz Starting Guards Combine for 52 Points in 126-112 Loss to Salt Lake City Stars