Greensboro Swarm Garners National Coverage, December 7 Game to Air on NBA TV

Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Swarm will reach a national audience on Sunday, Dec. 7, when its 3 p.m. ET home matchup against the Westchester Knicks airs on NBA TV, it was announced.

The contest at Novant Health Fieldhouse marks the first of the Swarm's two NBA TV appearances this season, with the second set for March 22 on the road, also against Westchester. Sunday's game will also feature Community Heroes Night, celebrating individuals who proudly serve Greensboro and the greater Piedmont Triad. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a special Swarmy superhero cape. Tickets are available here.

Sunday's matchup serves as the finale of a two-game set, following the Swarm's series opener against the Knicks on Friday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. ET.

Greensboro opened its 2025-26 campaign with a historic surge, starting 4-0, the franchise's best start ever across Tip-Off Tournament and regular season play, and setting a franchise record with 145 points against the Delaware Blue Coats on Nov. 15. The Swarm enter the series at 6-4, coming off a 124-106 victory over the Capital City Go-Go. Westchester holds a 1-7 Tip-Off Tournament record and arrives in Greensboro following a two-game road set against the College Park Skyhawks, concluding Dec. 3.

This matchup falls within the NBA G League's Tip-Off Tournament, which opened the league's 25th season on Nov. 7, and will conclude with a champion crowned at the Winter Showcase in December. Teams play 14 regional games, and the four regional leaders plus four wild cards advance to compete for the title, with all clubs guaranteed at least two Showcase games. The NBA G League's regular season will follow.

Game Details:

Greensboro Swarm vs. Westchester Knicks

Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time: 3 p.m. (ET)

Location: Novant Health Fieldhouse - Greensboro, NC

TV: NBA TV | Tickets: Ticketmaster







