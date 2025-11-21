Swarm Close Two-Game Set with Raptors 905, Fall 114-103

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Swarm capped its back-to-back set against the Raptors 905 on Thursday, falling, 114-103, at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

With the result, the Swarm move to 4-2 in Tip-Off Tournament play, while the Raptors carry an unbeaten 6-0 record.

Greensboro controlled much of the first half behind balanced two-way play. KJ Simpson and Antonio Reeves each scored 10 points, with Drew Peterson adding eight. Raptors 905 was paced by A.J. Lawson, who scored 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, while Jarkel Joiner contributed 10 off the bench. Turnovers were a factor, as the Swarm committed 18 to Raptors 905's 11, but Greensboro converted the miscues into a 20-12 advantage in points off turnovers. The Swarm also dominated the glass, holding a 31-18 rebounding edge, including 12 offensive boards, to carry a 56-54 lead into halftime.

Antonio Reeves led all Swarm scorers with 22 points and six rebounds on 7-of-16 shooting, returning to action after posting a pair of appearances with the Charlotte Hornets. Simpson and Peterson added 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Lawson ended the night with a game-high 23 points for Raptors 905, with Alijah Martin logging 16 points in play.

Simpson was one of three players making their Swarm season debut Thursday, along with centers Ibou Badji and PJ Hall. Badji started at center, finishing with four points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes, while Hall, acquired earlier in the day via trade, posted two points and six rebounds in 13 minutes.

Raptors 905 seized control in the third quarter, closing the frame with an 81-78 lead. Greensboro pushed in the fourth quarter but was unable to reclaim the lead.

Next up, the Greensboro Swarm travel for a two-game set against the Long Island Nets on Nov. 22 and 24, both at 7 p.m. ET. It returns to Novant Health Fieldhouse for Kids Free Night (one free child ticket per paid adult ticket) on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. ET against the Capital City Go-Go. Tickets are available.







