Iowa Wolves Suffer First Loss at Home 140-144 to Undefeated Windy City Bulls

Published on November 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves suffered their first home loss of the season 140-144 to the undefeated Windy City Bulls on Thursday night at Casey's Center in front of a crowd of 2,502.

Zyon Pullin led the Wolves (4-2) with 34 points and 10 assists. Alize Johnson and Tristen Newton also added double-doubles with 28 points and 10 rebounds and 24 points and 11 assists, respectively.

It was a back-and-forth contest for all 48 minutes. The Wolves led the Bulls (4-0) after the first quarter, but the Bulls took a one-point lead at the half. The Wolves out-scored the Bulls in the third quarter and continued pushing to the final seconds. The Bulls held on for the win, improving to 4-0 and capturing the top spot in the Central Division.

Minnesota two-way Enrique Freeman added 15 points for Iowa. Rocco Zikarsky tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds and Nate Santos added 12 points from the bench for the Wolves.

Mac McClung recorded 42 points and added 8 assists. Ruben Nembhard Jr. scored 24 points and Lachlan Olbrich added 23. Windy City out-shot Iowa across the board, but Iowa out-rebounded the Bulls 45-41 on the night.

Iowa and Windy City square-off again on Friday night from Casey's Center with a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.







