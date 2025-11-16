Swarm Sets Franchise Scoring Record, Best Start to Campaign, with Win Over Blue Coats, 145-129

Published on November 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Greensboro Swarm added to the record books Saturday at Chase Fieldhouse as it posted a franchise-best 145 points to defeat the Delaware Blue Coats, 145-129.

Carrying a perfect 4-0 record in Tip-Off Tournament action, the Swarm also built its best start to a Tip-Off Tournament or regular season, besting a 3-0 mark to open its 2018-19 campaign. With the result, the Blue Coats moved to 1-2.

Both sides exchanged lead changes during the first frame of action, however, the Swarm's 35-21 margin in the second quarter propelled it to a 17-point lead at halftime, never turning back. Its lead built as large as 32 points during the game, with six players closing in double figures.

DJ Rodman logged a game-high 30 points and two rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench for the Swarm, finishing play going 8-of-11 from the floor and 7-of-9 from distance. His 30-point outing marks the first by a Swarm player this season and represents the franchise's 100th 30-point game in team history, being the 11th from a bench role.

Rodman's seven 3-point shots helped net a 19-of-35 (54.3%) effort from long range, with the display tapping into the charity stripe for a 21-of-25 effort.

A well-rounded attack, Terrell Brown Jr. added 22 points, four rebounds and eight assists while Jaylen Sims and Drew Peterson finished with 20 points apiece to mark the team's first quartet of 20-point scorers since 2023. Keyontae Johnson, who led all NBA G League bench players in scoring entering Saturday, closed with 18 points, while Eric Dixon added another quick-fire scoring effort with 12 points in 17 minutes.

Jared McCain appeared in his second consecutive game for Delaware following his assignment from Philadelphia on Thursday, logging 20 minutes and contributing 15 points, six assists and two rebounds. Fellow 76ers assignee Johni Broome turned in a strong effort of his own, recording a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double. The former 2025 SEC Player of the Year added two three-pointers and four blocked shots in 30 minutes of action.

Kennedy Chandler continued his consistent play, registering his third straight game in double figures with 23 points while also handing out eight assists. DeAndre Williams and Malcolm Hill added a lift off the bench, finishing with 18 and 19 points, respectively, to cap a balanced scoring performance for Delaware.

The Swarm returns home on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. ET as it faces Raptors 905 in a back-to-back set.







NBA G League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.