Zyon Pullin Named Kia NBA G League Player of the Month

Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The NBA G League today announced Iowa Wolves guard Zyon Pullin has been named the Kia NBA G League Player of the Month for the month of November, 2025. This is the first time Pullin has received player of the month honors and the eighth such honor in Wolves franchise history.

Pullin, 6-4, started all seven games in which he appeared during the month, averaging 27.7 points on 66.7% shooting, including 54.5% from three and 90.3% from the free throw line, 3.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 34.0 minutes per game. Pullin currently leads the NBA G League in points per game and ranks third in field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

Pullin ended the month of November having scored 30+ points in three consecutive games for the Wolves, who lead the NBA G League in scoring (137.8 ppg) and field goal percentage (51.4%), including a season-high 37 points on 13-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep against the Windy City Bulls in a 156-128 win on Nov. 21. Pullin followed up his performance against the Bulls by scoring a game-high 32 points on 9-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-2 from three and 7-of-7 from the foul line, to go along with six assists and two steals in a 156-137 road victory against the Motor City Cruise on Nov. 29. The Wolves combined 312 points in their Nov. 21 and Nov. 29 games set the all-time NBA G League record for most points scored in a two-game span.







NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.