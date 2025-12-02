Rip City Remix Begin 2025-26 Home Schedule with Home Opener on December 2 at Chiles Center

Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix are hosting their 2025-26 season opener on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 6:00 p.m. at Chiles Center on the campus of University of Portland. The Remix have spent the first six games of the season on the road, earning a record of 4-2. Led by forwards Blake Hinson and Dillon Jones, the Remix have been making waves with two wins each over the Santa Cruz Warriors and Valley Suns.

The Remix are excited to introduce new family-friendly and kid-centric activations for the 2025-26 season at Chiles Center. Remix games are a perfect activity for the entire family, providing a fun and safe space for fans of all ages. Whether it's your first basketball game or you're a Remix fanatic, games at Chiles Center have something for everyone.

Kids Cheer Free

This season, kids 12 years and under can cheer loud and proud for the Remix with a FREE season ticketto all home games, with the purchase of an adult season ticket. Click HERE to claim yours now!

School Day Game

For the first time ever, the Rip City Remix are hosting a game specifically designed for K-12 classrooms - The School Day Game on December 15 at 10:30 a.m. Students from local schools will pack Chiles Center for a one-of-a-kind field trip for a high-energy morning full of hoops and fun!

Participants will enjoy a pregame career panel with sports industry professionals, an interactive workbook to connect with classroom learning, an exclusive giveaway for students, and Remix game vs. Stockton Kings. Tickets begin at $10.00. Learn how to get involved HERE!

Read with the Remix

The organization's Read with the Remix program is designed to challenge and encourage local students to read for 20 minutes a day for five days during a one-week period. Students who complete the challenge (or give it their best effort!) will earn a FREE ticket to a Rip City Remix home game this season. This year, the program is expanding into elementary schools across the Portland metro area. Read with the Remix is an easy way to celebrate reading, literacy and enjoy a fun time at a Rip City Remix game! Learn more about the program HERE.

Upgraded Kids Zone

Join us on the upper concourse at the Kids Zone for fun for all ages! Activities include inflatable games, coloring, Mega Jenga blocks, and more! The Kids Zone has free entry with your game ticket and is open during all home games.

Birthday Parties

Celebrate your child's next birthday party in style with our exclusive Rip City Remix Birthday Party Packages! Give your MVP an unforgettable experience filled with thrilling action on the court, special birthday shout-outs in the arena and goodie bags for all youth party guests!

Limited space is available - Reservations are open now, learn more about hosting your event HERE!

Promotional & Giveaway Calendar for December

Opening Night - Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 6:00 p.m. (Foam Finger Giveaway)

For the most up to date information, follow us on Instagram @ripcityremix.







NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.