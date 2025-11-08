Rip City Remix Announce Opening Night Roster and 2025-26 Coaching Staff

November 7, 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers announced today the opening night roster and basketball coaching staff ahead of the 2025-26 season tip off tonight. The Remix face the Santa Cruz Warriors on the road for a two-game back-to-back series on Friday and Saturday nights.

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Prior/Country Exp.

27 Andrew Carr F 6'11" 235 Kentucky/USA R

91 Sidy Cissoko* G 6'6" 220 G League Ignite/France 3

18 Javonte Cooke* G 6'6" 185 Winston-Salem/USA 3

19 Ashton Hagans G 6'3" 190 Kentucky/USA 3

42 Blake Hinson F 6'8" 230 Pittsburgh/USA 1

31 Dillon Jones F 6'5" 235 Weber State/USA 1

29 Jayson Kent F 6'8" 215 Texas/USA R

02 Caleb Love* G 6'3" 212 Arizona/USA R

28 Sean Pedulla G 6'1" 195 Ole Miss/USA R

65 Alex Reese F/C 6'9" 245 Alabama/USA 2

11 Liam Robbins C 7'0" 250 Vanderbilt/USA 1

55 Jaykwon Walton G 6'7" 206 Memphis/USA 1

10 Romeo Weems F 6'7" 215 Depaul/USA 3

The team previously waived players Drew Cisse, Kalil Thomas and Demarcus Sharp to get the roster to the maximum 13 players.

Basketball Staff

General Manager Danny Connors returns for his third year with the Remix, alongside previously announced first-year head coach Jonah Herscu. Herscu joins the Remix as an assistant coach from the Trail Blazers for the past three seasons, in addition to nearly a decade of experience with other NBA franchises in various roles. Read more about him here.

Joining Coach Herscu's bench is Assistant Coach Charles Klask, who previously comes to the Remix with 25 years of NBA experience. He most recently was an assistant coach at the Denver Nuggets for seven seasons (2018-25). Prior, he served as an assistant coach in Detroit for two stints (2014-18, 2011-13) and Brooklyn for one season (2013-14).

Nshan Kenjoian is a first-year assistant coach joining the Remix for the 2025-26 season. He most recently was the head video coordinator and worked with player development last season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to, he spent time with the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League as the video Coordinator (2022-24).

Also joining the Remix coaching staff is assistant coach Lexx Edwards. He spent the 2023-24 season as a coaching associate with the Phoenix Suns. He also served as a Player Development and Video Assistant in Milwaukee from 2021-23.

Tyler Roberson joins the coaching staff as the video coordinator this season. The New Jersey native played in the G League with the then Agua Caliente Clippers from 2017-2020, as well as with the South Bay Lakers (2020) and Delaware Blue Coats (2021-22). He also played overseas in Greece, Estonia, Hungary, Argentina, France and Turkey.

The Remix play their first six games on the road this season, but return to Chiles Center in North Portland on Dec. 2 vs. San Diego Clippers. Single-game tickets and season packages are available now at ripcityremix.com.







