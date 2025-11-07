Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has finalized its roster to begin the 2025-26 season. The roster includes 10 Herd players and three players on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Herd's opening night roster is led by Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way players, Alex Antetokounmpo, Pete Nance and Mark Sears.

The roster also includes three returning players, John Butler Jr., Stephen Thompson Jr. and Philip Alston. Five players joined the roster through trade acquisitions: Kira Lewis Jr., Craig Randall II, Cormac Ryan, Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and Johnny Davis. Onno Steger II joins after being drafted in the 2025 NBA G League Draft, while Kaden Anderson joins from local player tryouts.

The team will begin the 2025-26 season on the road against the Windy City Bulls tomorrow night with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

The Herd's complete 2025-26 opening night roster is below. *Bucks two-way player

NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY

Alex Antetokounmpo* F 6-8 214 08/27/01 Greece

Philip Alston F 6-5 235 08/07/01 Loyola - Chicago

Kaden Anderson F 6-8 220 07/20/99 Point Loma Nazarene

John Butler Jr. F 7-0 220 12/04/02 Florida State

Johnny Davis G 6-4 195 02/27/02 Wisconsin

Kira Lewis Jr. G 6-1 170 04/06/01 Alabama

Pete Nance* F 6-9 225 02/19/00 Northwestern

Craig Randall II G 6-4 185 04/22/96 Tennessee-Martin

Cormac Ryan G 6-5 205 10/26/98 North Carolina

Mark Sears* G 6-0 185 02/19/02 Alabama

Onno Steger II F 6-5 205 02/22/98 Western Carolina

Stephen Thompson Jr. G 6-4 185 03/23/97 Oregon State

Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. C 6-10 260 11/25/98 Missouri







