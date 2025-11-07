Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has finalized its roster to begin the 2025-26 season. The roster includes 10 Herd players and three players on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Herd's opening night roster is led by Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way players, Alex Antetokounmpo, Pete Nance and Mark Sears.
The roster also includes three returning players, John Butler Jr., Stephen Thompson Jr. and Philip Alston. Five players joined the roster through trade acquisitions: Kira Lewis Jr., Craig Randall II, Cormac Ryan, Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and Johnny Davis. Onno Steger II joins after being drafted in the 2025 NBA G League Draft, while Kaden Anderson joins from local player tryouts.
The team will begin the 2025-26 season on the road against the Windy City Bulls tomorrow night with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CT.
The Herd's complete 2025-26 opening night roster is below. *Bucks two-way player
NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY
Alex Antetokounmpo* F 6-8 214 08/27/01 Greece
Philip Alston F 6-5 235 08/07/01 Loyola - Chicago
Kaden Anderson F 6-8 220 07/20/99 Point Loma Nazarene
John Butler Jr. F 7-0 220 12/04/02 Florida State
Johnny Davis G 6-4 195 02/27/02 Wisconsin
Kira Lewis Jr. G 6-1 170 04/06/01 Alabama
Pete Nance* F 6-9 225 02/19/00 Northwestern
Craig Randall II G 6-4 185 04/22/96 Tennessee-Martin
Cormac Ryan G 6-5 205 10/26/98 North Carolina
Mark Sears* G 6-0 185 02/19/02 Alabama
Onno Steger II F 6-5 205 02/22/98 Western Carolina
Stephen Thompson Jr. G 6-4 185 03/23/97 Oregon State
Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. C 6-10 260 11/25/98 Missouri
