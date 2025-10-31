Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025-26 Local Television Broadcast Schedule

Published on October 31, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced its official television broadcast partner for the 2025-26 season will be WGBA-TV (NBC 26) and WACY-TV (TV32). Fans can watch all home and away games live for the entire season on WACY-TV (TV32) except the Friday, November 14 away game, which will be tape-delayed and scheduled to start at 9:30 pm on WACY-TV (TV32).

This marks the eighth season Herd games will air on WACY-TV (TV32).

"We are thrilled to announce the renewal of our longstanding partnership with the Wisconsin Herd," said NBC 26 General Manager Jaclyn Clark. "At NBC 26 and TV32, our dedication extends beyond delivering news. We're passionate about engaging our community through live, local sports programming that resonates with viewers. This renewal underscores our commitment to connecting and serving the community through quality broadcast experiences."

Ted Stefaniak, B.J. DeGroot, Brian Butch and Brandon Kinnard will return as announcers for the Wisconsin Herd broadcast.

Ted Stefaniak  has been a member of the Wisconsin Herd broadcast team since the inaugural season in 2017-18. With over 30 years of broadcast experience, he has been a play-by-play announcer for WIAA State Basketball Tournaments,  NCAA D1  college basketball  teams  and also calls high school games on WACY-TV (TV32) in Northeast Wisconsin. He is a graduate of Creighton University, where he was a member of the basketball team.

B.J. DeGroot is the Market Manager at Woodward Community Media and is in his 5th season with the Herd. DeGroot is a well-known local play-by-play broadcaster, covering over twenty-six different high school baseball, basketball, and football programs on radio and video broadcasts. He has received numerous awards from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association for his play-by-play & broadcasting work, including 1st place "Best Sports Play-by-Play" in 2022 from the WBA.

Brian Butch has been working for the Big Ten Network, Rush Media, and Fox Sports Network for the last 8 years as an analyst for college basketball. Butch brings a plethora of basketball knowledge from his playing career, where he was a McDonald's All-American out of high school and played for the University of Wisconsin. During his time in Madison, he was part of a Big Ten Championship and two Big Ten Tournament titles. He was also named First-Team All-Big Ten Player and team captain. Butch began his professional basketball career playing for numerous teams in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the NBA G League. He also had the honor of representing his country in the Pan-American Games and a short stint in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets. After his playing career, Butch was an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Herd.

Brandon Kinnard is a Northeast Wisconsin native and member of the news and sports management team at NBC 26, who is in his sixth season working with the Herd broadcast team. Formerly the sports director at NBC 26, Kinnard had an award-winning on-air career as a reporter and anchor before moving into a management role. Before that, Kinnard worked at WAOW-TV in Wausau, where he was the station's Sports Director from 2015-2018. He also served as a play-by-play voice for the WIAA boys and girls state basketball tournaments. Kinnard is a proud graduate of UW Oshkosh.

Herd single-game tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information on the team, visit www.wisconsinherd.com or call (920) 233-HERD.







