Greensboro Swarm Waive Three

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today it has waived forward Jairus Hamilton, center Olisa Akonobi and center DJ Burns.

All three players were acquired ahead of training camp: Hamilton through local tryouts, Akonobi through the NBA G League Draft (pick No. 23) and Burns through the undrafted player pool.

Following these transactions, the Swarm roster stands at 14 players, including two-way signees KJ Simpson, Drew Peterson and Antonio Reeves.







