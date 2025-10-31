San Antonio Spurs Announce Transportation Program for Fans in Austin

AUSTIN - The San Antonio Spurs today announced a new transportation program that offers round-trip charter service for Austin-based fans traveling to Spurs home games during the 2025-26 NBA season. The initiative, which will run for five Spurs home games this season, is designed to make gameday more accessible and strengthen connections between fans in Austin and San Antonio.

"This program is another step in deepening our connection with fans across Central and South Texas," said Brandon James, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth & Deputy General Counsel at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. "As we continue to grow our presence in Austin, we're focused on creating seamless ways for fans to experience Spurs basketball and celebrate what connects our communities."

Round-trip rides are available for $25 per passenger on 56-passenger charter buses equipped with restrooms and PA systems. Buses will depart from the H-E-B at Slaughter Lane and South Congress (8801 South Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78745) with service provided to the following games:

Sun. Nov. 16 - Sacramento Kings (3 p.m.) | Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Academy

Pick-Up: 12 p.m. | Drop-Off: 8 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 3 - Portland Trail Blazers (7 p.m.) | Pride Night

Pick-Up: 4 p.m. | Drop-Off: 12 a.m.

Sat. Feb. 7 - Dallas Mavericks (5 p.m.) | Black Heritage Night, presented by Spectrum

Pick-Up: 2 p.m. | Drop-Off: 10 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 21 - Indiana Pacers (7 p.m.) | Star Wars Night Ticket Package

Pick-Up: 4 p.m. | Drop-Off: 12 a.m.

Fri. Apr. 10 - Dallas Mavericks (7 p.m.) | City Night, presented by Michelob ULTRA

Pick-Up: 4 p.m. | Drop-Off: 12 a.m.

Fans who participate in the program will have the opportunity to join the Official Spurs Fan Club, for access to giveaways, sweepstakes, and other activations throughout the season.

This is an early iteration of a pilot program meant to test interest, and more games may be added next season if demand calls for it. Fans must purchase both a game ticket and a bus ticket to participate.

For promotional package options on theme nights like Coyote bobbleheads or baseball jerseys, and specialty ticket packages like Star Wars Night, text PROMOTIONS to 210-444-5940 or visit Spurs.com/Promotions to purchase the exclusive value-add ticket package before buying a bus ticket.

