College Park Skyhawks Injury Update - Lamont Butler
Published on October 31, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Guard Lamont Butler exited training camp practice on Monday, October 27 with a lower leg injury. An MRI taken Monday afternoon at Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and meniscus in his left knee. Butler will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
The 6-2 guard played five years across San Diego State (2020-2024) and Kentucky (2024-25), appearing in one game with the Atlanta Hawks during the NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League and one game in the Hawks' preseason against the Houston Rockets.
