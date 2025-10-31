College Park Skyhawks Injury Update - Lamont Butler

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Guard Lamont Butler exited training camp practice on Monday, October 27 with a lower leg injury. An MRI taken Monday afternoon at Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and meniscus in his left knee. Butler will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

The 6-2 guard played five years across San Diego State (2020-2024) and Kentucky (2024-25), appearing in one game with the Atlanta Hawks during the NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League and one game in the Hawks' preseason against the Houston Rockets.







