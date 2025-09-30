College Park Skyhawks and Attorney Ken Nugent Deliver Books to West Clayton Elementary School for 'Story Time with Ken Nugent'

Published on September 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - On Monday morning, the College Park Skyhawks and Attorney Ken Nugent celebrated a month-long book drive, which took place in the final month of College Park's season, at West Clayton Elementary School, where Nugent donated enough books for each student to take home and to use for the school's media center, along with $5,528 through Nugent's "Score for Schools" initiative.

The book drive took place at each of the six College Park home games during the month of March, where the Skyhawks and Nugent collected a total of 603 books that were donated from fans attending the games to celebrate National Reading Month.

Nugent and the Skyhawks delivered each of the 603 books to West Clayton on Monday morning, where Nugent also read aloud to a classroom of students.

"Ken Nugent's March book drive and 'Score for Schools' initiative have made a tremendous impact on our Colli's Classroom program at West Clayton Elementary School," said Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. "To be able to play a role in each of the lives of West Clayton's scholars and their educational journey is such an honor, and we are extremely appreciative of Ken's partnership with the Skyhawks and West Clayton."

Nugent and the Skyhawks also teamed up for the "Score for Schools" initiative, where Nugent donated $1 for every point the Skyhawks netted during the 2024-25 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season to West Clayton Elementary School, which finished at a total of $5, 528.

"As a lifelong reader and leader in the community, I am proud to support the College Park Skyhawks' 'Score for Schools' and 'Colli's Classroom' program at West Clayton Elementary," said Attorney Ken Nugent. "My grandfather instilled in me the love of books, and it is my hope that by participating in this program I can do the same for the kids of West Clayton and beyond."

The Skyhawks are currently in the third year of 'Colli's Classroom'program at West Clayton Elementary, aimed to impact the school's 490 students and 80 staff members throughout the entire school year. This year, t he Skyhawks will continue to plan at least two events per month at West Clayton, including P.E. takeovers, career expos, reading days, mentorship experiences, holiday-themed events and more.

To learn more about the Skyhawks' community initiatives, including Colli's Classroom, follow @CPSkyhawks on X, Facebook, and Instagram or visit cpskyhawks.com.







NBA G League Stories from September 30, 2025

College Park Skyhawks and Attorney Ken Nugent Deliver Books to West Clayton Elementary School for 'Story Time with Ken Nugent' - College Park Skyhawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.