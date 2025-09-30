Santa Cruz Warriors Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale October 1

Published on September 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors announced today that single-game tickets for all home games during the 2025-26 NBA G League season go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, October 1, beginning with four exclusive presale events before tickets are available to the general public at 2:00 p.m. PT. Tickets may be purchased by calling (831) 713-4400, emailing scwtickets@warriors.com, or visiting santacruzbasketball.com. Those interested in receiving presale access are encouraged to sign up for Warriors Insider.

The Warriors will host the Rip City Remix for Opening Night of the NBA G League season on Friday, November 7. All fans in attendance at Kaiser Permanente Arena on November 7 will receive a free Opening Night T-Shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente. The Warriors will host Rip City the following night, Saturday, November 8, for the second half of their season-opening back-to-back set. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on November 8 will receive a 2025-26 Season Schedule Magnet.

Giveaways for the first five home games of the 2025-26 NBA G League season include:

Opening Night T-Shirt, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on November 7 vs. Rip City Remix

The Warriors are offering a special five-game ticket plan centered around Opening Night to help fans enjoy several games early in the season. The Opening Night Starting Five Plan includes the following games: Friday, November 7 vs. Rip City, Saturday, November 15 vs. Stockton, Friday, November 28 vs. Salt Lake City, Sunday, December 7 vs. Valley, and Saturday, December 27 vs. Osceola. Fans interested in customizing their five-game ticket plan also have the option to select any four Santa Cruz home games between November 8 and December 28 to go along with their Opening Night ticket. Both plans are available starting at the all-in price of just $121 per person for all five games and can be secured by contacting the Warriors at (831) 713-4400.

"The Santa Cruz Warriors couldn't be more excited to welcome fans back to Kaiser Permanente Arena for Opening Night on Friday, November 7, against the Rip City Remix. Selling out all 24 home games last season to extend our sellout streak to 42 games was a tremendous accomplishment for us and goes to show just how incredible our fans are. With your help, we look forward to keeping that streak alive, and thanks to our terrific corporate partners, we will once again have specialty giveaways for fans at every home game this year. Thanks to the unwavering support from our partners, Sea Dub fans, and the entire Santa Cruz community, we expect our 14th season in Santa Cruz to be another unforgettable year of basketball," said Santa Cruz Warriors Chief Operating Officer David Kao.

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.