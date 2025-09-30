Warriors Sign Alex Toohey and Pat Spencer to Two-Way Contracts

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Alex Toohey and guard Pat Spencer to two-way contracts, the team announced today. Toohey, originally selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 52nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was acquired by Golden State as part of the league's first-ever seven-team trade on July 6, 2025. Spencer returns for his third season with Golden State, his fourth with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Toohey, 21, has spent the past two seasons playing for the Sydney Kings in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), posting career averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 22.2 minutes per game across 59 appearances (51 starts). Last season with the Kings, the 6'8" forward earned the 2024-25 NBL Next Generation Award, an annual award given to the best player under the age of 25, after averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game across 30 games played (26 starts). The Australia native trained at the NBA Global Academy and was selected to the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit World Team.

Spencer, 29, has appeared in 53 games across two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, including eight appearances during their 2024-25 postseason campaign. Across 39 regular season games last season, he recorded NBA career-high averages of 2.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 6.4 minutes per game. Spencer has four years of NBA G League experience with the Capital City Go-Go (2021-22) and Santa Cruz Warriors (2022-25), with regular season averages of 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 23.8 minutes per game across 56 appearances (six starts). Originally undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 6'3" guard initially signed with the Warriors on an Exhibit 10 contract in July of 2022 after his lone season with the Go-Go. Spencer signed his first two-way contract with Golden State on February 22, 2024, before his contract was converted to a standard NBA deal on March 4, 2025.

