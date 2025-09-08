Kaiser Permanente Arena Announces Harlem Globetrotters January 15

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Harlem Globetrotters announced earlier today their 100th Anniversary World Tour will make a stop at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Please see the press release below for more information.

THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 100 YEAR TOUR CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION SET TO ARRIVE IN SANTA CRUZ

100 Years of Thrills, Laughs and Joy

Coming this Fall to Kaiser Permanente Arena on Thursday, January 15

Leaders in breaking barriers and making history, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters™ today announced that Santa Cruz will be a key stop on the team's 100 Year Tour-the most legendary tour in Globetrotters history-playing at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Thursday, January 15, 2026. This centennial season is a once-in-a-century celebration of 100 Years of jaw-dropping "No Way!" moves, 100 Years of "Wow!" moments, and 100 Years of basketball thrills. From gravity-defying dunks to game-changing tricks, fans will feel the history, the joy, and the fun that only the Globetrotters can deliver. Tickets for Kaiser Permanente Arena's game will go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

For the first time, the team will also debut their new 100 Year jerseys, honoring a century of global impact, as they face off against their longtime rivals, the Washington Generals. Fans can also expect all-new surprises like the Golden Basketball by Spalding®, epic pre-game Magic Pass experiences, and an unforgettable 5th Quarter Autograph session (FREE for ALL FANS!)-making this a celebration unlike any other.

From breaking the NBA color barrier with alums like Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton signing a pro contract as a member of the New York Knicks or courting future Hall of Famers like Wilt Chamberlain and Connie Hawkins, or Curly Neal and Meadowlark Lemon dazzling sellout crowds, to ushering women into professional basketball, to enchanting thousands around the world as the first team to globalize the game of basketball, to the current group of men and women who are stars on the court and on every screen, the Globetrotters are unparalleled in their reach, impact, awareness and in what they stand for as 'Ambassadors of Goodwill.'

The current team of elite men and women, holders of an unprecedented 60+ Guinness World Records, including 18 set just last year, the most of any team in any sport, will bring a fresh look of gravity-defying dunks and game-changing tricks against their renowned rivals, The Washington Generals, on Thursday, January 15.

Unrivaled fan engagement continues with Premium Fan Experiences such as:

ALL NEW Magic Pass: Pre-game access & player meet-and-greets

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the Harlem Globetrotters centennial celebration!

PRESALE: Patrons will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT through a series of exclusive presale events. Those interested in receiving presale access are encouraged to sign up for Warriors Insider. Contact the Santa Cruz Warriors at (831) 713-4400 for more information.

TICKET INFORMATION: Harlem Globetrotters fans can score the best seats atwww.harlemglobetrotters.com beginning Monday, September 22nd at 10:00 a.m. PT.

GROUP SALES: Bringing your whole crew to the game? No problem! Discover the perks of buying group tickets! Enjoy big savings off the regular box office price and explore prime seating options just for your group. It's a win-win for you and your friends! Level-up your next group outing at https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/groups/#ContactUs.

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS™ / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series "Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward" which also airs on Telemundo as "Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad." Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official ball partner, Spalding, Viral Nation, Hoopculture, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters™ and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.







