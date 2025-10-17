Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Returning Right to Forward Marcus Domask from Windy City Bulls

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired the returning player rights to forward Marcus Domask and a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from the Windy City Bulls, it was announced today. In exchange, the Warriors have traded the returning player rights to forward Kevin Knox II to Windy City.

Domask (6'6", 215 lbs.) appeared in 31 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (25 starts) in his rookie season with Windy City last year, posting averages of 9.0 points (42.9 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 83.3 FT%), 3.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game. The Waupun, Wisconsin native recorded 20+ points four times with the Bulls last season, including a career-high 26-point performance against the Delaware Bluecoats on December 28, 2024. Following his season with Windy City, he signed with the Fraport Skyliners in Germany's Basketball Bundesliga. Across 13 appearances with the Skyliners, Domask averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 27.7 minutes per game.

Domask, who originally went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, played five years of collegiate basketball at Southern Illinois University (2019-23) and the University of Illinois (2023-24). A three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference honoree, Domask appeared in 106 games (106 starts) at Southern Illinois, with career averages of 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 35.1 minutes per game. The 25-year-old was named AP Big Ten Newcomer of the Year in his lone season at Illinois, averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 34.6 minutes per game across 38 appearances (38 starts). Domask led the Illini to the team's first NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance since the 2004-05 season.

