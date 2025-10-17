Spurs to Host Season Tipoff Watch Party at Bouldin Acres on October 22
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The San Antonio Spurs invite local media and the public to a free 2025-26 NBA season Tipoff Watch Party, presented by Michelob ULTRA, at the new South Austin Bouldin Acres location to cheer on the Spurs in their season opener on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 8:30 p.m. The festivities will begin at 8 p.m. and include DJ DMoney, raffles, and giveaways. Entry is free and the party is open to all ages.
WHO: San Antonio Spurs
WHAT: Tipoff Watch Party at Bouldin Acres, presented by Michelob ULTRA
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 22 from 8 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
Festivities, such as raffles and giveaways, begin at 8 p.m. and will continue throughout the entirety of the game
Tipoff against Dallas is set for 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Bouldin Acres, South Austin location
10400 Menchaca Road, Austin TX 78748
