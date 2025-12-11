Austin Earns Sixth Consecutive Win, Tops Capitanes 117-104

MEXICO CITY - The Austin Spurs (11-1) picked up their sixth consecutive win, defeating the Mexico City Capitanes (6-8), 117-104, on Wednesday night at Arena CDMX.

Micah Potter led the Spurs with a double-double, posting 29 points and 13 rebounds, while Stanley Umude recorded 26 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals. Jayden Nunn finished with 22 points and 4 assists.

Austin shot 50% from the field in the opening half, led by 20 points from Nunn, but trailed 64-63 at the break. Mexico City shot 54.5% from three in the half, paced by 13 points from Boo Buie III. The Spurs outscored the Capitanes 24-12 in the third period to build an 87-76 lead heading into the fourth. Austin maintained control throughout the final frame, pushing the lead to as many as 15 to secure the victory.

Buie led the Capitanes with 21 points and 6 assists, while Wade Taylor IV recorded 15 points and 6 assists. RJ Melendez finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds.

The Spurs face the Texas Legends for their final two games of the Tip-Off Tournament on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13. CT at 7:30 p.m. CT at the Comerica Center. Both games will be available to watch on the G League App.







